SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a car, why not turn to the police for a good deal?

The San Antonio Police Department is hosting an auction Wednesday evening. The department is auctioning off 17 vehicles in total, ranging from cars to trucks and SUVs.

Some of the vehicles include a Lexus, a Mustang, and Chevy Tahoe, and a Hummer.

The auction starts at 5:30 p.m. at Growden Impound Lot, which is located at 3625 Growdon Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227

