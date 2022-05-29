San Antonio police shoot man accused of firing gun at officers; suspect in critical condition

Authorities tried to talk to the man to resolve the situation, but at some point, the man pointed the gun at officers and fired, McManus said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after he shot at San Antonio police officers, and officers returned fire, the department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Ada Street on the city's southeast side.

Police Chief William McManus said the officers were called to the area for shots fired. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old man with a gun on the corner of Ada Street.

Officers reportedly backed off and set up a perimeter. Authorities tried to talk to the man to resolve the situation, but at some point, the man pointed the gun at officers and fired, McManus said.

That's when the officers fired back. It's unclear how many officers shot at the man and how many times he was shot.

McManus said officers began administering first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

McManus said the incident is under investigation and more information will be provided at a later time.