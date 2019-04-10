SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in determining the whereabouts of a murder suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for David Edward Medina, wanted for the murder of a man shot and killed in front of a gas station on the city's west side on October 1.

SAPD said they were called to the 400 block of Castroville Road for a shooting in progress. Investigators arrived at the scene, where they learned of a confrontation outside a Texaco gas station.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a handgun during the confrontation and fired multiple rounds at the victim, identified as 28-year-old Alfonso Diaz. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they consider Medina "armed and dangerous," and are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting and the whereabouts of David Medina to contact SAPD's homicide unit at (210) 207 7635 or to call 911.

