San Antonio Police searching for missing teen

Kaleth Alejandra Reyna was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town.

She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown eyes and dyed-red hair that is straight and waist-lengthed.

She was last seen wearing black sweats and a maroon shirt.

If you have seen her or know where she might be you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

