San Antonio Police officers save two people from burning car

The car burst into flames following a crash on Callaghan and Culebra Road Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were rescued from a burning car by SAPD officers following a major crash Monday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a crash at Callaghan and Culebra around 9 p.m. Monday.

Arriving at the scene before SAFD, two officers found a car that was on fire with two people still inside.

According to an official with SAPD, the officers were able to use their department-issued fire extinguishers to knock down the fire enough the get the man and woman out of the car. The occupants were then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In video surveillance, the occupants' white SUV can be seen traveling south on Callaghan, with another vehicle traveling north. At one point, one of the vehicles clipped the other head-on and sent the SUV sliding off the road into the fence surrounding the Southwest Research Institute.

It is unknown if speed played a role in the crash.