SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police officer that was injured during a shooting Monday morning has been identified as 8-year veteran Adam Azua.

Azua was shot in the foot while responding to an attempted robbery.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, SAPD Chief McManus offered up two new pieces of information--- the identity of the officer and the identity of the second suspect involved in the attempted carjacking officers were responding to.

The second suspect was identified as 17-year-old Adam Barrientes.

Police say Barrientes was involved in the attempted carjacking along with Devin Perez, 17.

Perez is accused of shooting at veteran police officers who were responding to the attempted robbery.

Chief McManus stated that Perez shot at 8-year veteran Adam Azua and 17-year veteran Arturo Rodriguez when officers approached him.

According to Chief McManus, Rodriguez returned fire with Perez who continued to shoot in their direction after Officer Azua went down after being shot in the foot. Rodriguez was unharmed.

Due to the work of the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, officers were able to pinpoint Perez's location and he was taken into custody Monday night.

Perez was injured during the arrest so he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was booked on the charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer earlier this morning.

Barrientes turned himself into Public Safety Headquarters prior to Perez's arrest Monday. He will face a charge of aggravated robbery.

Officer Adam Azua is expected to make a full recovery and should be released from the hospital sometime Tuesday.

Chief McManus said that both officers will placed on administrative duty "as is par for the course" with investigations into officer-involved shootings.