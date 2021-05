The officer has been identified as Demarius Holmes. He has been with SAPD for three years.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Blanco Road.

The officer has been identified as Demarius Holmes. He has been with SAPD for three years.

Authorities say Holmes has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.