San Antonio PD rolls out new website with features requested by community

The department said they spent hundreds of hours with website developers to create a better experience.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has rolled out a new website that should provide a more user-friendly experience for the community.

SAPD conducted a study with residents to prioritize the information and services most important to them. The website should be easier to navigate.

The new features include:

  • Interactive map to locate your nearest substation as well as your SAFFE Officer, including their phone number.
  • Top 10 offenders list
  • Transparency and open data pages
  • Ability to file a report online
  • Mobile-friendly and easy to navigate

The department said they spent hundreds of hours with website developers to create a better experience. It's designed to have the same feel and experience as other city websites.

You can view the website here.

