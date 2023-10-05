San Antonio PD rolls out new website with features requested by community

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has rolled out a new website that should provide a more user-friendly experience for the community.
SAPD conducted a study with residents to prioritize the information and services most important to them. The website should be easier to navigate.
The new features include:
- Interactive map to locate your nearest substation as well as your SAFFE Officer, including their phone number.
- Top 10 offenders list
- Transparency and open data pages
- Ability to file a report online
- Mobile-friendly and easy to navigate
The department said they spent hundreds of hours with website developers to create a better experience. It's designed to have the same feel and experience as other city websites.
You can view the website here.