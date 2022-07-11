Police search for suspect who shot man that was sitting on front porch

The victim was shot once in the leg and taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot a man while he was sitting on his porch.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue on the city's west side.

Police said the man was drinking on his porch when a car drove by. Someone inside the vehicle shot at the man several times.

The victim was shot once in the leg and taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police are searching for the suspect.

