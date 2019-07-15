SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday, July 11.

Jessika Faith Pena was last seen in the 300 block of Gorman on the city's east side. Police said she has brown eyes and black hair. She also has a tattoo on her shoulder blade; it says "El Miro" with wings. She was last seen wearing a burgundy top and ripped blue jeans. The 16-year-old is just under five feet tall.

If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

