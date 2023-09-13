Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-od woman last seen Monday

Joyce Clark Owen was last seen in the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued a missing 75-year-old woman last seen on the east side Monday.

Joyce Clark Owen was last seen in the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue. She has a diagnosed medical condition and is right-handed with short, curly hair. Police say she has a scar on her left arm, and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black leggings, black shoes and carrying a a blue suitcase.

She is described as being 5'6" in height and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have seen this missing person, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

