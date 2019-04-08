SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are requesting the public's help in finding a missing 71-year-old man.

Police said Mario Chavez was last seen on July 26 on North Medina Street near downtown. They said he has medical conditions that require a doctor's care.

He is right handed, has straight collar length hair, tattoos on both arms and walks with a shuffle. He wears a military ball cap and tan work boots.

If you have any information on this missing person, please contact the SAPD Missing Person unit at 210-207-7660.