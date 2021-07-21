San Antonio police say 10-year-old girl who went missing from the west side has been found safe

Police say Racquel Hernandez was last seen riding a pink scooter, wearing glasses, a purple striped shirt with glitter, and grey shorts.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found safe.

Original story:

Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from the west side of San Antonio on Wednesday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Racquel Hernandez was last seen on the 400 block of South San Ignacio Ave. riding a pink scooter. Her hair was in a braided ponytail, and she was wearing glasses, a purple striped shirt with glitter, and grey shorts.