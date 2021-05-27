San Antonio Police issue CLEAR Alert for missing man

Police are looking for Jimmie Daniel Jackson, who weighs 210 lbs and is 6' 0' in height.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Deparmment issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 39-year-old man Thursday.

They are looking for Jimmie Daniel Jackson, who weighs 210 lbs and is 6' 0' in height. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red face mask, black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Jackson was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 in the area of Huebner Road and Emerald Hill in San Antonio. He was believed to be on foot.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.