SAFD: One person shot in leg outside Ingram Park Mall; avoid area as police investigate

Police say there's an active investigation at the mall on San Antonio's near northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have responded to an incident outside Ingram Park Mall on the city's near northwest side Friday evening.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to KENS 5 that one person was transported from the scene with a gunshot would to the leg.

Police say they're involved in an active investigation and there is not an "active shooter" situation. There has been no word about any arrests.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.