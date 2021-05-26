San Antonio police have responded to seven shootings in 48 hours

The most recent shooting happened on Hardesty Road where police say more than 40 rounds were fired at a house.

SAN ANTONIO — In 48 hours, the San Antonio Police Department has responded to seven different shootings. Many of those happening on the city's east side.

The most recent shooting happened on Hardesty Road where police say more than 40 rounds were fired at a house. An 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests were made.

That shooting happened just minutes after another shooting on Saint Havens Road.

“We’re not scared of the gang members. We’re specialists in going in and cleaning up these neighborhoods,” lead organizer for the Neighborhoods First Alliance Tommy TC Calvert said.

The organization has used the power of the community to fight back against violence for almost 50 years.

“Organizing is educating. That’s really what it means -- just educating the homeowners and residents to know they do have power in numbers,” Yvette Tello with NFA said.

One of the things they say they’re working on is getting new lighting to east-side neighbors who live in areas with high crime and low light.

“We’re giving dusk to dawn light bulbs to people. It comes on when the sun goes down,” Calvert said.

He says if violence continues to happen, they’ll ramp up efforts even more.

And he has a message to the criminals committing these crimes -- “It’s more good people in these neighborhoods than bad people. You represent a small minority, and we know who you are,” Calvert said.