Here's how many fireworks calls SAPD responded to on New Year's

SAN ANTONIO — In a 24 hour time span from New Year's Eve to Jan. 1 at midnight, the San Antonio Police Department shared how many calls they received for firework disturbance.

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for the numbers, and they said they received 1,056 calls. They also told us they received three calls for firearm discharge.

We also reached out to them to see how many drunk drivers were pulled over. That number should be available soon. Check back for updates.

Also, take a look at this video from Mac Jones shot on the roof of the Alteza condos on the 32nd floor. You can see fireworks all across town:

