'I just keep praying': Young man shot in face after night out at Cowboys Dancehall remains in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — A 23-year-old man shot while driving home from Cowboys Dancehall last Thursday is still in critical condition, according to a friend.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel. A friend who wanted to remain anonymous said the victim, Jonathan Piette, was driving home his ex-girlfriend when he was shot five times.

Several of those bullets struck him in the head.

According to the police report, the female passenger told police the suspect was a man she had met earlier that night at Cowboys Dancehall.

“The first thing that came to my mind is that it’s not true, it’s not real,” the friend said.

He said he has been in constant communication with Piette’s mother to get updates on his condition.

“He is still very, very bad, in critical condition,” the friend said.

According to the friend, Piette was out at the dance hall with his ex-girlfriend. He noticed a man kept following her around.

The ex-girlfriend later told police that she had just met the suspect and had connected with him on social media that night.

“At the end of the night when they were going home, he asked her if she needed a ride and she said she was OK," the friend said. "He told her, 'Hey, I don’t feel comfortable with the guy,' this and that. And she agreed."

The ex-girlfriend told police the suspect followed them from the club, according to a police report. It states that as Piette and his ex were pulling up to an intersection off Loop 410, the suspect got out of his car, tried to open the front passenger door, fired seven rounds into the car and drove off.

The female passenger ducked down and was not hit, according to police. Piette was able to drive to the Quick Trip down the street.

“I just keep praying and praying, hoping that he can come out of this,” the friend stated.

Piette’s friend said he's known for being a strong and caring person. He called the shooting senseless.

“It just concerns me that if this happened to Jonathan, it could’ve happened to anybody else,” he said.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a silver or grey Genesis coupe. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

