SAN ANTONIO — A missing San Antonio girl led police to a sex trafficking suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department was conducting a sting operation on Thursday night when they arrested 34-year-old Christopher Jones at a park on the south side near Roosevelt Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Investigators said the girl told them Jones forced her into prostitution, setting up dates with men at a motel and taking the money afterward.

Jones has been charged with trafficking a minor.

Police believe there are more victims.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, call the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313

