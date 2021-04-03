San Antonio police asking for help finding woman's identity after her remains were found

The woman's remains were discovered at an abandoned home on West Gerald Avenue on September 17, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the identity of a woman whose remains were found in 2019.

The woman is described as being between the ages of 25-45 years old, with an estimated height of 5'3", but police say she could be between 4’11” to 5’8”. She may also be of Hispanic or American Indian descent.

Police provided a "digital postmortem rendition" of the woman that was created by Texas Ranger Forensic Artist of the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office.