According to a spokesperson with SAFD, two people were transported to the hospital following the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were called out to a shooting at Milford Drive and Scales Street Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting, which occurred near Balcones Heights, came in as a 'trauma response' call around 3:15 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with SAFD, two people were transported to the hospital following the shooting.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.