SAN ANTONIO — "San Antonio Police are not going to pull you over if you are outside of your home, and you do not need a permission slip to prove you work for a business that is allowed to remain open."

Jeff Coyle, Director of Government and Public Affairs for the City of San Antonio offered residents some clarification ahead of the 'stay home, work safe' order that is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m.

Coyle said that the public is expected to follow the order and that enforcement efforts will be heavily focused on the businesses that should be closed.

Any other questions that residents might have can be submitted online and will be answered this evening during a Facebook Live Q&A with community leaders.

RELATED: City leaders schedule FB Live Q&A to answer questions about 'stay home, work safe' order