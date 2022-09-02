San Antonio Pets Alive! offering $10 adoption fee for large dogs

The cost for adoption of a dog that is 35 pounds and over will be only $10.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering a discount on adoption fees for large breed animals.

The cost for adoption of a dog that is 35 pounds and over will be only $10. The special applies to onsite adoptions at all SAPA! locations. It's part of their "We Like Big Mutts" adoption special.

The special runs Saturday and Sunday during the shelters' opening hours. Their locations are the Rescue Center at 4710 Highway 151, Petco Love Adoption Center at 6001 NW Loop 410, and Medical Care Center at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109.