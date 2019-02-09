SAN ANTONIO — Pedro and Maxminia Villarreal were driving along Highway 16 South around 7 a.m. Saturday when they got in a car accident. Their daughter-in-law, Sherry Villarreal, said they were t-boned by another driver at a high speed.

They were driving to meet their fellow pastor, Manuel Hernandez, at his home before leaving for a missionary trip to Mexico.

After Pedro and Maximinia didn't show up, Manuel went looking for them. He found them a few minutes away from his home at the scene of the accident.

"What amazed me was that, in the pain and the agony, they were calling upon God," Manuel said. "I was touched. He was praying. He grabbed his wife's hand and said 'Babe, we're going to make it.'"

Sherry said the driver hit the passenger side of their van, where Pedro was sitting. Maximinia, who was driving, hit her head on the windshield.

Sherry said it's a miracle they're still alive. "When you see the minivan, there's no way, when you look at that image, that you think anybody could survive through that crash," Sherry said. "The air bags were deployed. They were spun around."

Pedro and Maximinia are both pastors at Family Christian Center in San Antonio. They've been serving their community together for more than 60 years.

Maximinia was airlifted to University Hospital, while Pedro was rushed in by an ambulance. Soon after their arrival, more than a dozen church members filled the halls to see them.

"Just a lot of love in that unit, and a lot of saying, 'They're going to pull through,'" Sherry said. "You know, we need them here. It's just not their time and God always knows what he's doing."

The couple's son, Pete Villarreal, said his parents appreciate the support of their loved ones, but they're more focused on each another.

The couple recently celebrated 68 years of marriage.

"It's amazing," Pete said. "When I first saw my dad, the first thing he asked was, 'Where is your mom? I need to talk to her.' The same scenario when I went to visit my mom in a separate room where she's at. I saw mom and she said, 'Where's your dad? I want to see him. I want to talk to him.'"

Pedro has a few broken bones and Maximinia has some cuts and bruises. Pete expects them both to be out of the hospital in the next two weeks.

