VA Secretary visits San Antonio promoting PACT Act to help veterans exposed to toxic waste

Army Sgt. Mario Lopez, who bears the physical scars of the war in Afghanistan, spent four months working around burn pits.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas veterans have filed the most disability claims related to burn-pit health issues, compared to the rest of the country, according to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Congressman Tony Gonzales joined McDonough in a roundtable discussion with VA health care leaders and veterans in San Antonio, stressing there are resources for those who’ve suffered the impacts of hazardous waste from serving overseas.

“Anyone that put on a uniform deserves that ability to have that health care that they need and deserve,” Gonzales said, who is a veteran himself.

McDonough revealed nearly 600,000 veterans nationwide have filed claims under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. He said Texans accounted for more than 62,000 of the claims.

Burn Pits 360, a Texas-based non-profit organization, spent more than a decade advocating statewide and in Washington D.C. for expanded health care benefits, which led to the passage of the PACT Act.

The law intends to aid 3.5 million eligible veterans who’ve suffered the health impacts from hazardous waste.

The VA’s website lists over 20 burn pit and other toxic exposure presumptive conditions that could qualify a veteran to receive care.

Army Sgt. Mario Lopez is a survivor, bearing the scars of war from an attack in Afghanistan 15 years ago.

“About 30 minutes into the mission, we get hit with an estimated 300 pound IED (improvised explosive device),” Lopez said.

The veteran suffered burns on 54% of his body and was forced to have his right arm amputated.

While in the Middle East, Lopez lived four months near burn pits, where everything from feces, food to clothes was disposed.

“That’s when I got injured and I was on the burn pit detail every once in a while,” Lopez said. “I had no idea that it was toxic, I thought -- that it was fine.”

McDonough acknowledged the VA is working on improving outreach efforts, increasing staffing and innovating ways of screening veterans for different illnesses.

“We’ll get you the care that you deserve, the benefits that you’ve earned,” McDonough said. “You’ve waited long enough, let’s get this done.”

As for Lopez, his faith and passion for art has helped him through a long journey of healing. He urges fellow veterans to take advantage of the PACT Act and voice their concerns.

“Yeah, we’ve got to win a war but we also go to take care of our soldiers because it could cost more in the long run,” Lopez said.

McDonough also visited with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and VA facilities in Austin and Houston.