San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenburg is at work in Boston this week. He and several other city officials are there making a pitch for San Antonio to host the 2023, 2025, and 2026 Final Four games.

The San Antonio local organizing committee is funding the initiative.

More than 90,000 tourists were in San Antonio during this year's Final Four events.

Last year, the NCAA Men’s Final Four generated an economic impact of more than $324 million for Phoenix.

You can check out some of the numbers on the Final Four's impact in San Antonio here.

San Antonio spent years planning the 2018 Final four, its first time hosting the event in a decade. That planning was evidenced by the little details, such as the way the airport handled travelers when they left the Alamo City.

