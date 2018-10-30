SAN ANTONIO — Eight years ago, San Antonio Police Officer Sergio Antillon died after being struck by a drunk driver. It’s a tragedy, and a fellow officer and friend hopes that by sharing, people will understand the gamble they take by driving drunk.

While Antillon’s family and friends continue to grieve his death, Sandra Briggs is in prison serving a 45-year sentence for killing the 25-year-old officer.

SAPD Officer Jesse Trevino said Antillon just wanted to make an impact in the community, but his duty was cut short.

From time to time, Trevino now steps into the memorial plaza for SAPD fallen officers to pay respect for his friend. The two joined the San Antonio Police Department Training Academy in January of 2010. They trained side by side in the same class for months.

He remembers Antillon as a quiet friend with a great sense of humor. Trevino vividly recalled when Antillon broke his nose, and, despite the drawback, he managed to pass the PT test on his own.

“I remember that was a proud moment for him and for the class, like he didn’t let us down," Trevino said.

In August of 2010, Trevino and Antillon took the police oath of honor, but he said he never expected to say goodbye to a friend so soon.

"We all signed up knowing that that was possible, but we just never imagined it would happen to any of us," Trevino said.

Just two months after Antillon graduated to be an officer, a drunk driver hit and killed him while he was helping a stranded driver after leaving work at the police station.

"Even when we are clocked out, we still want to serve our community. We want to do the best, we want to help people and that's who he was," Trevino said.

He said officers being hit by a drunk driver or experiencing a close encounter is a risk they take on every day.

“Their vehicle being hit, or they are not in the vehicle when it's hit, or it hits the officer and he goes to the hospital, but he ends up being okay,” Trevino said. “And then you have those instances like in Sergio's case and Stephanie Brown’s case where they are not okay."

He hopes by sharing Antillon's story people think twice before getting behind the wheel drunk. In 2011, SAPD Officer Stephanie Brown was killed by a suspected drunk driver, who also died in the crash.

Just this year, on October 14, the same day officer Antillon was struck eight years ago, an officer was hospitalized after being hit by a car, but police do not think alcohol played a role.

