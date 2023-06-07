North Star Mall shooting victim remembered by family as 'a kind and loving soul'

Adam Glass, 33, was killed Sunday in what police said was a targeted attack.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man killed while getting a haircut at North Star Mall is being remembered by relatives as someone who "deeply cared for his family."

Adam Glass, a 33-year-old father and rapper who went by the stage name "Glizzy," was fatally shot in what police said was a targeted execution-style killing Sunday afternoon.

"His premature death has left a hole in all our hearts," the family said in a statement. "He was a kind and loving soul who, like all of us, made some bad decisions and suffered the consequences. However, he had matured and eschewed his former way of life and looked forward to raising his 5-year-old son, Adam Jr., while pursuing his career as a professional musical artist."

Sunday's shooting was just one such incident in a violent weekend for San Antonio in which several lost their lives. The mall gunfire sent panicked people running while others sheltered inside stories as police arrived.

No one has been arrested in the North Star Mall shooting, nor have authorities identified any suspects by name. But they believe they're searching for two individuals.

"Surveillance video captured two unknown suspects getting dropped off and entering the barbershop," San Antonio police Chief William McManus said after the shooting, noting they also fled the area in a car without providing more details about the suspect vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Glass family is mourning the loss of a father, son, brother and uncle.

"Among those who are mourning him are the many friends who became family, whom he first met while playing as a youngster in the Judson Junior Rockets Football Association," the family's statement goes on to read. "His mother, Ethel, and siblings Abigail, Erin and Elijah have lost their son and big brother whom they hope to reunite with in paradise at the appointed time. His uncle and aunt, James and Nina Glass, who helped rear him, are devastated but know he is at peace."

North Star Mall reopened Monday for regular business hours, after what a spokesperson called an "isolated incident" that was "shocking and out of character for our shopping center."