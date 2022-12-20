Where to celebrate New Year's in San Antonio

Looking for a place to ring in 2023 here in SA? We've got you covered.

SAN ANTONIO — Wondering where to celebrate the New Year in San Antonio? Hemisfair Park could be an option.

That's where the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation will once again host Celebrate SA, the city's official New Year's Eve celebration that kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs through midnight on Dec. 31.

Performances will be by Eddie & The Valiants, John Charlie’s and Heavy Love along with songs played by DJ Isaiahfromtexas.

Additionally, there will be carnival rides, food and artisan vendors, drinks. and more, including the firework show which will happen at midnight.

The event is free and will take place at Hemisfair Park, located at 434 S. Alamo Street. For more information, click here.

