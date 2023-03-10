San Antonio Neighbors Together bringing communities together in effort to combat crime

Previously known as National Night Out, the goal of the event is to unite police with the communities they serve.

SAN ANTONIO — Happening on Tuesday, a chance to bring San Antonio Neighbors Together.

And they’ll have plenty of people to meet as 400 neighborhoods have registered for Tuesday night’s party.

We all have been to at least one of these events. It’s a time for police to connect with community members.

This event also links neighbors to city departments and crime preventon. Many times residents are unaware of the services SAPD has to offer.

On this night, communities can learn how to utilize these services and improve their neighborhood.

Last weekend, SAPD held a kickoff event for San Antonio Neighbors Together.

Officers explained how the event is a great opportunity for them to stregthen community ties.

More than 400 neighborhoods are registered for this year’s event.

SAPD says that’s a big increase for San Antonio neighbors together.

To find out which neighborhoods are participating you can visit the city’s website.

