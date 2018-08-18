MEDAN, INDONESIA — A San Antonio native is traveling the world blogging his experience with foreign cuisine.

You can find it all on, Jimi Eats World.

James Hunt left the Alamo City in February of 2017 to set out on a global excursion tasting everything from coagulated pork blood, goat brain, to his now-favorite: field mice.

“My entire dream was to travel Southeast Asia and be the next Anthony Bourdain, the next Andrew Zimmern and try stuff that nobody I knew tried before,” Hunt said.

Hunt, originally from the north side of San Antonio, said he couldn’t continue a 9 to 5 lifestyle.

“I was the guy sitting in the cubicle all day. My life just had too many walls,” Hunt said.

The 38-year-old gave himself a year to plan and save up enough money. He set out for Southeast Asia.

He’s based in Thailand now but is in the middle of a six-month tour with stops in Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Japan.

Hunt was visiting Indonesia at the beginning of August. He says the extremely spicy food there has earned a top spot on his list of favorite foods.

Take a bite out of his blog and you’ll get a seat at tables around the world, where he reviews traditional Southeast Asian food, beer, and delicacies.

What started as a personal online journal, caught on quickly with friends and family.

Hunt found his way to a nice piece of land in Thailand and started his own chili farm growing peppers previously foreign to the land.

He plans on spreading the use of chili peppers appreciated back home in San Antonio, across Southeast Asia.

“There are a lot of Mexican restaurants here, but none of them have fresh jalapenos, fresh serrano’s, no fresh tomatillos, everything is canned,” Hunt said.

The die-hard Spurs fan said he would love to ring Tex-Mex to Thailand. He plans on working with different restaurant owners in the area to sell his peppers.

Hunt tried the “Mexican” food at a popular spot in Vietnam. Shockingly, he was impressed.

James Hunt

In addition to authentic Tex-Mex, the wings at Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill are what hunt says he misses the most about San Antonio.

He hopes his journey inspires people to look beyond the rhythm of everyday life seek adventure when they can.

“Take a break, travel. Get to know some diversity,” Hunt said.

Hunt will release new blog posts every Sunday.

