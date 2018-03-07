Bailey Hahn was born and raised in South Texas.

“Every time I see a shooting, I think, ‘What if that happened in my hometown? What if that happened to my school that I went to?’”

Hahn went to Smithson Valley High School and Canyon Lake High School. Now, he and friends/turned business partners are spreading the word about their bulletproof backpack, HuskyPak.

“I'm an uncle, I have nieces and nephews and many cousins in San Antonio school districts,” said Hahn.

But Daniel Chang, the creator of HuskyPak, said the backpacks are aimed at protecting students everywhere.

“Even one life saved would make my entire mission worth it,” said Chang.

The group of three say they came up with the backpack after they decided that fighting for gun control legislation was no longer cutting it.

“The solution we came up with instead, was a right-now solution, something that could protect students, without resorting to something that could take years to pass,” said Chang.

Huskypak's bulletproof shield is hidden into one of the pockets of the backpack.

“This is flexible and light, so when it goes into the backpack, it's hard to notice it's there,” he said.

Chang said the shield has been independently tested by a ballistics lab and meets the National Institute of Justice requirements… protecting against all handgun rounds, up to .45 caliber, bullet fragments, even stabbing objects.

The backpack weighs no more than 2 pounds, costs $99, and comes in 4 different colors.

Some school districts across the nation have already taken on similar backpacks. Hahn hopes San Antonio area schools follow suit.

© 2018 KENS