San Antonio native to compete in Tuesday's Jeopardy! episode

"Jeopardy!" will be what one contestant from the Alamo City will say when she competes in the game show on Tuesday, July 13.

SAN ANTONIO — Editors note: The video from above originally aired on November 9, 2020.

Lauren Fisk, a teacher originally from San Antonio will compete in Tuesday's Jeopardy! episode at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

San Antonio is no stranger to “Jeopardy!” appearances. Last year, the Spurs Coyote shows up as a “Jeopardy!” question. It earned contestant Jesse Laymon the first $800 of the game during the May 1 episode.

In 2018, the show paid a visit to the Witte Museum, where KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp provided clues to “Jeopardy!” contestants.

In 2012, Army Capt. Brendan Graham, a San Antonio resident, questioned his way to multiple victories, earning more than $46,000 during his appearance.

And in 2019, Jack McGuire, who resides in the Alamo City, was a “Jeopardy!” contestant and finished second in his appearance. KENS 5 spoke to McGuire in 2020 in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death.

McGuire said that even though he didn’t take the top spot, his short time with the iconic game show host will be a memory he’ll never forget.