SAN ANTONIO — Friends of a missing San Antonio woman are concerned that they haven’t heard from her in a week. They said 30-year-old mother of four Cecilia Huerta Gallegos was last seen on Sunday on Southwick on the far northwest side.

The family filed a missing person’s report on Thursday and police confirmed they are still looking for her. Her friends and colleagues are concerned that her husband may be involved. Gallegos allegedly told them that she had marital issues and that her husband was violent. Her friends said that Gallegos told them if she went missing to question her husband.

Her husband said she had an affair and took off on him and the kids.

The family fears something happened to her because she didn't take anything with her, such as a phone. Her car is still at home and her credit cards have not been used. Police say she is about 5-foot-1 and has shoulder-length wavy hair.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KENS 5 for more.

