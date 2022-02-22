San Antonio mom seeks to educate children on teen dating violence

Teen dating can be deadly. In the four years since Erin Castro's death, her mother is talking to parents and kids about the signs of dating violence.

Her 19-year-old was killed by her boyfriend. In the four years since—Rena Castro has been talking to parents and kids about the signs of teen dating violence.

She’s wanting to start the conversation that’s tough to have. She’s having the conversation with school age children.

Last week, she spoke to students at Jubilee Lake View University Prep School on the southwest side.

“I’m coming to talk to y’all about something very serious…I never thought this would happen to Erin,”

Sharing the story never gets easy for Rena Castro.

Hours after Erin’s 19th birthday, Rena gets a call after Erin was picked up by her on- and off-boyfriend.

“A fight broke out, I was on the phone with her and I told her to get out of the car…That was the last time I heard my daughter Erin’s voice,” Castro said.

Castro says the last words her daughter told her were ‘I love you.’

The speech drove some of the teens to tears, but they also left the speech feeling informed.

“As a young woman coming into dating life, its important to learn the signs of abuse,” Heaven Martinez, a senior at Jubilee Lake View told KENS 5.

Martinez is not much younger than Erin—which is why Castro wants to help.

“Statistics show 1 in 3 girls going through this will not tell anyone they went through this. That’s heartbreaking,” Castro said.

Castro feels its important to share different perspectives on the issue. Her colleague, who wishes to be called Elsa shared her story, which she said is eerily similar to Erin’s.

“The difference between Erin and me is that I survived,” Elsa talks about the abuser who nearly killed her.

She wants others to know the signs of abuse, its forms and what people can do to get help.

Some of the signs Castro listed include:

You/your friend’s partner is extremely jealous or possessive

You notice unexplained marks or bruises

You/your friend quits activities they used to enjoy doing

You/your friend’s partner is calling and/or texting them all the time and gets upset when they don’t answer

Students like Martinez acknowledge that at times, it may be difficult for someone to seek help.

“You may feel, in your mind you think you’ll be judged or embarrassed or someone’s going to look at or think of you in any type of way,” Martinez said.

Castro understands, but hopes that if her daughter’s story can make a difference in one person’s life, she would feel grateful to make a change.

“It’s so important, but it’s so taboo that we don’t talk about those things. We don’t want to think is teens being violent towards each other, but unfortunately that’s what’s happening,” Castro said.

Rena Castro started the Erin Rios Castro Foundation to bring awareness to teen dating violence. The organization hosted a 5K Run which raises money for scholarships awarded to high school seniors.

You can learn more about the foundation on their website.