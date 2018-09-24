A year has gone by, and there's still no justice for one San Antonio family. Mother Kimberly Thompson said she can remember that September day like it was just yesterday.

"It is just hard," she said.

Her son Michael Calderon was shot and killed on the south side on September 18, 2017.

"This is as bad as it gets," she said. "So, like my faith. I have no faith anymore."

According to police, three men showed up at Calderon's home on West Vestal and Pleasanton Road, and confronted the young man about something. They started fighting, and it became so heated that police say one of the men shot Michael twice. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.

"I could relive every moment, and just to know that he was probably by himself," she said. "What were his last words? What was he thinking?"

Police say Calderon's killer is someone he knew, Ace Martinez. He's charged with capital murder. His mom said she has to be strong for Michael and wants justice for her son.

"I feel like if you can kill somebody, you always had it in you, that you are that type of person," the mom said. "Envy, that is what is all comes down to."

Thompson, along with several Michael's friends, like Brenda Reyna, visit him at his grave all the time.

"All I can really say is that I love and I miss him, and I just hope that we seek justice," Reyna said.

Martinez is expected to be in court at the end of next month. As for the other suspects, Kevin Ellis will also be in court next month on a robbery charge. KENS 5 reached out to SAPD about the third suspect, and they couldn't give us an update at the time.

