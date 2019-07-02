SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions are getting ready for the 2019 baseball season, and are hiring at a job fair later this month.

It's happening on Saturday, February 16. They're looking for bat boys, ticket office employees, TV production team members and more!

Their catering service is also looking for workers including bartenders, vendors, cooks and dishwashers, just to name a few.

They also need cleaning crew members for days and overnights.

For more information, visit the team's website.

