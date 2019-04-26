SAN ANTONIO — Three young adults have learned their punishments for vandalizing two San Antonio missions.

Security camera at Mission San Juan caught the crime last June. That mission along with Mission San Jose were tagged with graffiti.

Days later, Andres Castaneda turned himself into police. Gabriella Fritz and Sydney Faris were also arrested.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced each of them to five years probation and 200 hours of community service.

All three were also ordered to pay a total of $10,000 in restitution.