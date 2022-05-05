SAPD searching for missing elderly man who vanished Wednesday

Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen along Matthews Avenue on the west side.

SAN ANTONIO — A 71-year-old man diagnosed with a medical condition vanished on Wednesday, and San Antonio Police officials are asking the community to keep an eye open for him.

Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen along the 300 block of Matthews Avenue on the west side. He stands about 5 feet 10; weighs 200 pounds; and has brown eyes and straight brown hair. Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen wearing grey pants and a Texas Longhorns cap.