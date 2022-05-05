x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SAPD searching for missing elderly man who vanished Wednesday

Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen along Matthews Avenue on the west side.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A 71-year-old man diagnosed with a medical condition vanished on Wednesday, and San Antonio Police officials are asking the community to keep an eye open for him. 

Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen along the 300 block of Matthews Avenue on the west side. He stands about 5 feet 10; weighs 200 pounds; and has brown eyes and straight brown hair. Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen wearing grey pants and a Texas Longhorns cap. 

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660. He's believed to be on foot. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

City agrees to settlement with family of man shot and killed by San Antonio Police Officer