Elderly Bexar County man has been missing for a week, officials say

Benito Martinez Rojas disappeared from the far south side last week, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — Local authorities are searching for a missing elderly man last seen on the far south side, according to a Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He also is diagnosed with a condition requiring medication.

The post reads that Benito Martinez Rojas, 71, has been missing for a week, having disappeared May 2 along the 2000 block of Sandy Bend. The post reads he "has a medical condition that requires medication."

Rojas stands about 6 feet 2, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes with grey hair, and wears glasses. BCSO officials say he was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. According to relatives, he could often be found around the Dollar General store located at Mogford Road and Highway 281.