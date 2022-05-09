Elderly Bexar County man has been missing for a week, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Local authorities are searching for a missing elderly man last seen on the far south side, according to a Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He also is diagnosed with a condition requiring medication.
The post reads that Benito Martinez Rojas, 71, has been missing for a week, having disappeared May 2 along the 2000 block of Sandy Bend. The post reads he "has a medical condition that requires medication."
Rojas stands about 6 feet 2, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes with grey hair, and wears glasses. BCSO officials say he was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. According to relatives, he could often be found around the Dollar General store located at Mogford Road and Highway 281.
Anyone with information as to Rojas' whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.