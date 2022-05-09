x
Elderly Bexar County man has been missing for a week, officials say

Benito Martinez Rojas disappeared from the far south side last week, according to authorities.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — Local authorities are searching for a missing elderly man last seen on the far south side, according to a Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He also is diagnosed with a condition requiring medication. 

The post reads that Benito Martinez Rojas, 71, has been missing for a week, having disappeared May 2 along the 2000 block of Sandy Bend. The post reads he "has a medical condition that requires medication."

Rojas stands about 6 feet 2, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes with grey hair, and wears glasses. BCSO officials say he was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. According to relatives, he could often be found around the Dollar General store located at Mogford Road and Highway 281. 

Credit: BCSO

Anyone with information as to Rojas' whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org. 

