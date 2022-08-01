San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize

The San Antonian has chosen to remain anonymous.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release.

The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue.

The San Antonian has chosen to remain anonymous and was the first of four prizes to win a million dollars in the game, according to their release.

Odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prices, according to their website.