x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize

The San Antonian has chosen to remain anonymous.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. 

The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. 

The San Antonian has chosen to remain anonymous and was the first of four prizes to win a million dollars in the game, according to their release. 

Odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prices, according to their website

The 500x scratch ticket cost $20 to purchase and comes in a pack size of 25.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement