San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release.
The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue.
The San Antonian has chosen to remain anonymous and was the first of four prizes to win a million dollars in the game, according to their release.
Odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prices, according to their website.
The 500x scratch ticket cost $20 to purchase and comes in a pack size of 25.