x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Antonio resident becomes millionaire from scratch off ticket

This San Antonio resident was the first of only four top prizes worth $1 million dollars to be claimed in the game.
Credit: Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio resident has claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars from the scratch-off ticket 200X The Cash, according to a press release. 

The release says the top prize ticket was purchased at an H-E-B on the 12000 block of W. Interstate 10 and the person has chosen to remain anonymous. 

This San Antonio resident was the first of only four top prizes worth $1 million dollars to be claimed in the game. 

Th purchase of one $20 ticket comes with three additional games to play on the back of the card. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KENS 5 News Now | Four suspects in stolen car run from police; UTSA football player charged with DWI

Before You Leave, Check This Out