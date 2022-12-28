Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio

Although Title 42 is here to stay, one San Antonio woman is continuing her mission to help migrants passing through the Alamo City to seek asylum.

SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum.

A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination.

By car—several bins and bags full of clothes were delivered in the shopping center parking lot in the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Many migrants waiting at the nearby center gratefully took some of the donations.

Marlin Rojas is trying to make their stay here comfortable.

“Clothes, shoes, basic necessities, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, a lot of things we don’t think we need because we have it all the time, but for them they don’t have it at the moment,” Rojas is San Antonian, born and raised here, and has a giving heart.

“I have a lot of family who are immigrants, so from there, it’s something in my heart that I just love giving back to the community,” Rojas said.

There isn’t a wave of migrants coming to the Alamo City as expected.

The City of San Antonio recently received funds to help keep its Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro open through march.

After Tuesday’s supreme court temporary decision to keep Title 42 in place for now, Rojas isn’t sure what the future holds for other migrants.

“There’s a lot of grey areas for political reasons, health and other reasons, its tricky to answer that question,” Rojas said in discussing her feelings on Title 42.

The question may not be answered for several months when the supreme court rules on the pandemic-era policy.

But in the meantime—Rojas thinks its important to help, by any means necessary.