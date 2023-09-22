San Antonio Migrant Resource Center braces for surge

The shelter is now running a dual operation, treating migrants inside the shelter and outside in the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — Catholic Charities CEO Antonio Fernandez says on Thursday night, another 700 migrants were bused to the Migrant Resource Center, putting a total of 1,500 migrants in their care with a capacity of 707.

"The understanding right now is that this is just the beginning, and were going to have a surge coming very soon. They are taking a lot of pressure from the border to some degree, but it's giving it to us in San Antonio," Fernandez says.

"As we speak we're feeding people in the parking lot. They are getting water. They are getting clothes. They are getting food, because for us it's just a matter of respect and dignity," Fernandez added.

Fernandez says he spoke with city officials Thursday night, and they are just as concerned about the amount of migrants being dropped off at the shelter, but he says to really address the issue they need money.

"Again it's not up to the city, it's not about Catholic Charities. This is a federal issue, this is a statewide program, so for us we are just at the mercy of other entities along the border who are actually sending people to San Antonio," Fernandez says.

We asked Fernandez about the possibility of opening up a second shelter, but he says that's been talked about for sometime. He says it's more than just a location you would need other resources like case managers, counselors, food, and clothing.

Fernandez says all of those resources for a new center require more funding.

We did also reach out to Mayor Ron Nirenberg for comment, his office said he is unavailable today.