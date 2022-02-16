NISD janitor arrested after allegedly sexting middle school student

The suspect was charged with online solicitation of a minor, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday. He also confessed to messaging another minor.

SAN ANTONIO — A janitor from Rawlinson Middle School, part of the Northside ISD system, was arrested after he was accused of sending explicit messages to a 12-year-old student.

According to an affidavit, the child's parent notified authorities in mid-December that 26-year-old Noah Brune had been "texting her daughter sexually inappropriate messages."

When police took possession of the victim's phone, the affidavit states, they found the alleged explicit messages sent by Brune. Investigators said he also sent photos of his face.

Brune initially denied the allegations when questioned by San Antonio Police investigators, but later confessed to the messages after police told him they had already seen the texts, according to arrest records. He also confessed to speaking to another minor via Instagram and text messages.

Brune said he was wary about using his real phone number, so decided to use the Text Now app. He admitted that he took it too far.

Child Protective Services were also contacted to determine if any physical contact was made; that investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, NISD administrators said Brune had since resigned from the job.