Derion Vance, the stepfather of the late Maleah Davis, has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment. That's the latest in the story of a Houston-area 4-year-old girl who has captured the attention and hearts of Texas.

King's Angels, a San Antonio nonprofit, is hosting a memorial for Maleah on Sunday at 7 p.m. It will take place at San Pedro Springs Park on San Pedro Avenue. They are asking the public to bring teddy bears or other stuffed animals that can be donated to other children that may have been victims of abuse, trauma, neglect or are underprivileged.

