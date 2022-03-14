San Antonio Mayor says $1.2 billion bond approval will mean improvement in every corner of the city

All six propositions of the 2022 San Antonio City Bond passed in Saturday's election.

SAN ANTONIO — The city’s $1.2 billion bond package gets voter approval.

The bonds were broken down into six propositions to address streets, drainage and public housing, and they have meaning to all San Antonians, whether they supported the bond proposals or even if they didn’t participate in the vote.

For each brush stroke, artists like Daniel Mendoza find meaning in the environment around them.

“Art is a big, positive example of releasing everything that’s on your mind,” Mendoza, a life-long San Antonian spent his Sunday afternoon painting with his wife Alelie in Denman Estate Park.

In his 30-plus years living in the city—he reflects on the positive changes and the improvements that still need to be made.

‘I’ve been around the southside and all that and there’s bumpy roads. I go there now and it’s like, these roads weren’t like this before,” Mendoza is also excited that public art is a part of the bond package set up for the next five years.

“With this bond project, again, as we’ve done every five years, will improve every corner of our city,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he is encouraged each of the six bond propositions pass.

The $1.2 billion bond is broken down into the following propositions:

Proposition A: Streets, bridges, and sidewalks ($471.5 million)

Proposition B: Drainage and flood control ($169.8 million)

Proposition C: Parks and recreation ($271.9 million)

Proposition D: Library and cultural facilities ($58.3 million)

Proposition E: Public safety facilities ($78.2 million)

Proposition F: Affordable housing ($150 million)

One of the biggest selling points was the bond will not increase property taxes.

Even for folks who voted against the bond—Mayor Nirenberg hopes they will see the benefit.

He says the city will be able to maintain its good financial status with the bond.

“Part of managing your finances well as you would with a household is ensuring you’re taking proper care of the foundation, the roof of the structure you’re in. And the structure that we live in includes streets and sidewalks, parks, police and fire facilities, and all of those things require maintenance,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

Mayor Nirenberg says since there’s 183 projects on the list, the next step will be hosting community meetings to talk about which projects will take priority.

“Some of those [projects] will happen sooner than later, within the first year or two. Other projects are a little bit more extensive,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

“I think that’s a good thing, fixing everything and improving things in San Antonio,” Mendoza said.

For Mendoza, adding a splash of color along with the improvements—makes him feel optimistic about san antonio’s future for his family.

“As much as it is beautiful here, there are a bunch of abandoned places…I’m excited to see where this goes,” Mendoza said.