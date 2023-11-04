Mayor Nirenberg to give State of the City speech Tuesday

Officials said the speech will focus on workforce development, affordable housing initiatives and the launch of a transformative airport expansion.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is scheduled to give the annual United State of the City address at noon Tuesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The event is hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce, the Alamo City Black Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say the event is sold out. It comes as Nirenberg hopes to secure a fourth and final term as the Alamo City's mayor in next month's municipal election.

"As San Antonio’s economy rebounds from the pandemic, the city is working to ensure a bright, sustainable future with an unprecedented workforce development program, affordable housing initiatives, and the launch of a transformative airport expansion," city officials said in a press release. "The mayor’s remarks will focus on San Antonio’s strong progress."

