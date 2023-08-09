Johnson High School Marching Band keeps cool in unique way

It was suppose to be boiling hot but the Johnson High School Band got a happy surprise on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — It was suppose to be boiling hot with no rain in the forecast, but The Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson High School Marching band got a happy surprise on Saturday, September 2.

After a long week of rehearsals in the one hundred degree heat the Johnson High School Band Director, Robert Lozano along with band parents, and the Bulverde Fire Department coordinated a fun and unique way to reward the students.

As the Saturday rehearsal dwindled to an end Lozano and parents gathered around and watched as the fire department doused the students with water from the fire truck, and the students were appreciative to say the least.

“We felt that after working hard and making great, consistent improvements, that we would reward the students on our last long Saturday rehearsal with a little unscheduled rainstorm," Lozano said. "We are thankful to our band parents who helped coordinate this, and to the Bulverde Fire Department who were happy to oblige us with this request!”

The marching band started in August 2008, as the newest addition to San Antonio's North East Independent School District. The band has earned a reputation for quality, innovation, and excitement. According to the Drum Corps International Artistic Director the marching band has burst onto the national marching band scene with a brilliant sound and distinctive new look.

Lozano along with band directors, Patrick Cheney, Julia Donnel, and Kris Hartman look forward to expanding the program, rising to the top, and earning national recognition.

