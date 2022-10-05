A man's body was found next to a downtown freeway last week. Here's what the family says.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Gatica died from traumatic injuries. His death has not been ruled a homicide at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — When the battered body of 37-year-old Joe Gatica was found next to a downtown freeway last week, investigators thought maybe he had fallen from an elevated exit ramp.

But the man's family says something far more sinister happened and they're praying someone who saw something during Cinco de Mayo celebrations will come forward with clues.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Gatica died from traumatic injuries, but his death has not been ruled a homicide at this time.

Police say a passerby found Gatica's body shortly after midnight when Cinco de Mayo celebrations were winding down Thursday into Friday.

Family members say Gatica and a group had gone to a local BBQ restaurant about 1,000 feet away from where he was found. Relatives aren't sure how Gatica ended up alone and fatally injured but they say they believe he was robbed.

Gatica's father Mario said personal items were taken from his son. "His wallet. His watch. His necklace. He probably put up a fight but there was probably more than one," the father said.

Joe's aunt Carrie Gatica said even in a big family, her nephew stood out. She said she will never forget Joe's kindness while her son was dying of cancer.

"At the very last he lost his sight, but the doorbell would ring and it would be Joe and he would sit there with my son and they would spend an hour talking about the Lord, about the Bible, so he was a young man of great faith" Carrie said.

The fact that the streets may have been crowded with people celebrating the holiday is hard to take, Carrie said.

"There were people out there! It was Cinco de Mayo. Somebody knows something! And we just hope that somebody has the courage to come and let us know exactly what happened," Carrie said.

Cousin Alfonso Castillo said as a man who grew up with sisters, he always counted on Joe.

"He was the closest thing I have to a brother. He was a man dedicated to his family, work and the well-being of others. We all want to know what really happened so we can all be at peace."

Castillo said he and Joe had worked together at times in the oil field and they shared a special bond.

"We got this news and it's like a kick to the gut. He didn't deserve to be like that," Castillo said.

Castillo said he envisioned a very different future for the two of them.

"My cousin's death should have been of natural causes in old age. I just picture me and my cousin hanging out at the beach, old, whistling at the young girls," Castillo said of the man who never failed to help anyone in trouble.

"He didn't have it in him to cause trouble. He looked out for everybody else. Always. Always. Never selfish," Castillo said.

Italy Gatica said she is the youngest child in the family, with five older brothers, but it was Joe who was always looking out for everyone else's welfare.

Italy said "He always wanted to know how I was doing, 'How's everybody? Is anybody bothering you? How's your car? Do you need an oil change?' He was always ready to be there and fix anything that he could. He wanted to know everything was good."

Joe's faith was strong and he was constantly sharing it with family members, Italy said "He was always reading scripture from the Bible. He would always send us good morning texts saying it's a great day, Amen! Always looking forward to the next day."

Younger brother Frank Gatica said he's interested in justice.

"For this tragedy to happen, it was never part of the book," Frank said, adding "He's in heaven, looking above us, like a guardian angel just to guide us like if he was here next to me, but I want to know what happened, exactly what happened to my brother because that wasn't right."

The family said they hope anyone who may have been in the area around Interstate 37 between East Crockett and Nolan Street around midnight Thursday will reach out to the San Antonio homicide division with clues. That number is 210-207-7635.

They said pictures posted to social media immediately before the incident show Gatica was wearing blue jeans with a light colored dress shirt, a white baseball style cap, a gold watch and necklaces.